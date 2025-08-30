Head-To-Head Survey: First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) vs. Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of First Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Fundamental Global shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of Fundamental Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

First Pacific has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fundamental Global has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Pacific and Fundamental Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Pacific $10.06 billion 0.36 $600.30 million N/A N/A Fundamental Global $13.26 million 1.36 -$1.15 million $1.31 10.69

First Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Fundamental Global.

Profitability

This table compares First Pacific and Fundamental Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Pacific N/A N/A N/A Fundamental Global N/A -30.02% -14.24%

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks. It also manufactures and distributes a range of food products, including noodles, dairy products, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods, beverages, wheat flour, and pasta; breeds seeds; cultivates oil palm, rubber, sugar cane, and other crops; and offers cooking oils, margarines, and shortenings. In addition, the company explores for, mines, and produces gold, copper, and silver; and produces sugar and bioethanol. Further, it is involved in the operation of gas-fired power plant; provision of water distribution, sewerage, and sanitation services; and operation of toll roads and rails, as well as distribution of electricity. First Pacific Company Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Fundamental Global

Fundamental Global Inc. engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Fundamental Global Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

