Texas Bank & Trust Co Has $4.24 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Texas Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.8% of Texas Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Texas Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $318.07 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $228.52 and a 1 year high of $318.09. The stock has a market cap of $106.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $308.58 and a 200-day moving average of $297.43.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.