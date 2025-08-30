NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Purchased by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 237.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 543.3% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $72.03 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $148.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average is $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

