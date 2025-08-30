Sculptor Capital LP Buys Shares of 63,300 MKS Inc. $MKSI

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.09% of MKS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in MKS by 66.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS by 89.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of MKS by 1,168.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS by 79.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MKS in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised MKS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MKS from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on MKS from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on MKS from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $27,630.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,490.20. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,955. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $103.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MKS Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $125.33.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.05 million. MKS had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 7.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. MKS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.34%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

