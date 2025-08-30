Contrasting Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) and Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) and Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.8% of Traeger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of Reynolds Consumer Products shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Traeger shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Reynolds Consumer Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Traeger and Reynolds Consumer Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Traeger 1 5 1 0 2.00 Reynolds Consumer Products 0 6 2 0 2.25

Earnings and Valuation

Traeger currently has a consensus price target of $2.13, suggesting a potential upside of 65.37%. Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus price target of $26.75, suggesting a potential upside of 15.25%. Given Traeger’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Traeger is more favorable than Reynolds Consumer Products.

This table compares Traeger and Reynolds Consumer Products”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Traeger $604.07 million 0.29 -$34.01 million ($0.27) -4.76 Reynolds Consumer Products $3.70 billion 1.32 $352.00 million $1.49 15.58

Reynolds Consumer Products has higher revenue and earnings than Traeger. Traeger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reynolds Consumer Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Traeger has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reynolds Consumer Products has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Traeger and Reynolds Consumer Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Traeger -6.02% -5.67% -1.93% Reynolds Consumer Products 8.44% 16.00% 6.98%

Summary

Reynolds Consumer Products beats Traeger on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app. The company also produces a library of digital content, including instructional recipes and videos that demonstrate tips, tricks, and cooking techniques that empower Traeger owners to progress their cooking skills; and short- and long-form branded content highlighting stories, community members, and lifestyle content from the Traegerhood. In addition, it provides wood pellets that are used to fire the grills; rubs, spices, and sauces; accessories, such as pop-and-lock accessory rail covers, drip trays, bucket liners, storage bins, and shelves; tools to aid in meal prep, cooking, and cleanup, including pellet storage systems, cleaning solutions, barbecue tools, and MEATER smart thermometer; replacement parts; and apparel and merchandise, including t-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, and baseball hats. Traeger, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally. The Hefty Waste & Storage segment offers trash bags under the Hefty Ultra Strong and Hefty Strong brands; and food storage bags under the Hefty and Baggies brands. This segment also provides a suite of products, including compostable bags, bags made from recycled materials, and the orange bags. The Hefty Tableware segment offers disposable and compostable plates, bowls, platters, cups, and cutlery under the Hefty brand. The Presto Products segment primarily sells store brand products in food storage bags, trash bags, reusable storage containers, and plastic wrap categories. It offers both branded and store brand products to grocery stores, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, discount chains, dollar stores, drug stores, home improvement stores, military outlets, and eCommerce retailers. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a subsidiary of Packaging Finance Limited.

