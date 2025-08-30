SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Head-To-Head Review

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SCI Engineered Materials and Atomera”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCI Engineered Materials $22.87 million 0.88 $1.86 million $0.32 13.66 Atomera $140,000.00 737.53 -$18.43 million ($0.67) -4.90

SCI Engineered Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera. Atomera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SCI Engineered Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SCI Engineered Materials has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atomera has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

27.6% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Atomera shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Atomera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SCI Engineered Materials and Atomera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCI Engineered Materials 9.13% 11.23% 9.05% Atomera -15,555.37% -90.84% -78.02%

Summary

SCI Engineered Materials beats Atomera on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. It offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, thin film solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics industries. The company’s materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products. It serves domestic and multi-national corporations, universities, and research institutions. The company was formerly known as Superconductive Components, Inc. and changed its name to SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. in 2007. SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

