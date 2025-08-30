Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Purchases Shares of 14,722,930 Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,722,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,763,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned 0.31% of NU at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 2,069.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,865 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of NU by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 194,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in NU by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 56,682 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NU by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on NU shares. Citigroup raised NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

NYSE NU opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. NU had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 17.90%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

