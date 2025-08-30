iShares Gold Trust $IAU is Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Insight Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,894 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.6% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $267,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 192.1% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 59,706 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 232.6% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 279,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,495,000 after buying an additional 195,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $5,713,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of IAU opened at $65.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average of $60.87. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $65.11.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.