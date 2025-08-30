Comprehensive Financial Management LLC Invests $286,000 in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 96.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 417.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock opened at $136.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $170.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.53, a P/E/G ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $301,863.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,936.73. The trade was a 25.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 32,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $4,292,500.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,541,461.70. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,613,650 shares of company stock valued at $206,313,892. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. BTIG Research set a $136.00 price target on Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.10.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

