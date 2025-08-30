Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,774,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $134,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 22.6%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.99.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

