Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,063 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5%

EEM opened at $49.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $50.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.