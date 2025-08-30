Lansing Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Lansing Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 3.6% of Lansing Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lansing Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 79.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 87.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 141.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 614.6% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $156.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.02. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.70 and a twelve month high of $200.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

