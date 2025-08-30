Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Sells 143 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,359,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,994 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 38.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,518,000 after purchasing an additional 673,837 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,013,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,500,000 after purchasing an additional 125,199 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,987,000 after purchasing an additional 182,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,575,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,753,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $715.00 target price (up from $540.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.64.

SNPS stock opened at $603.52 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $651.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $583.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 34.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,144.52. The trade was a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total value of $5,204,832.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

