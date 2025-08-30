Goodlander Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Goodlander Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,000. Entergy accounts for about 3.3% of Goodlander Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 188.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at $300,279. The trade was a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $88.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.60 and its 200-day moving average is $84.32. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 59.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho set a $97.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

