Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT Stock Position Lifted by Tumwater Wealth Management LLC

Tumwater Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 563,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 15.1% of Tumwater Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tumwater Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $29,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 540.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 26,908 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

