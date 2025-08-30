Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Buys New Stake in ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,847,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of ARK Innovation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 16,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $79.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

