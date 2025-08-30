JD.com, Inc. $JD Shares Sold by Ardmore Road Asset Management LP

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 520,000 shares during the period. JD.com comprises about 3.3% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned 0.05% of JD.com worth $32,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 3,451.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.
JD.com Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
