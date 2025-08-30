Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 9492965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trevi Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $884.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.58.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 15,969.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trevi Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.