FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $139.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.38. The company has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $139.65.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

