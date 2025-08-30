B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,432 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in eBay by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,504 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in eBay by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 68,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on eBay from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Arete raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $90.61 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.33 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.35 and a 200-day moving average of $74.77.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%.The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 25.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $234,829.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 92,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,241,809.51. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 10,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $831,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 306,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,228,813.25. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,209 shares of company stock valued at $15,331,663. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

