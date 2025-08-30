GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,978 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 144.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $92.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.01. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The company has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.08.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.14.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

