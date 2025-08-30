Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,212,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Cfra Research lowered Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.53.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $251.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.29 and its 200-day moving average is $219.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $258.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 101.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $5,085,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,629.35. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the sale, the director owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,615 shares of company stock worth $6,450,988. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

