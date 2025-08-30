Comparing HKN (OTCMKTS:HKNI) & CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

HKN (OTCMKTS:HKNI – Get Free Report) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HKN and CNX Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HKN 0 0 0 0 0.00 CNX Resources 7 8 1 0 1.63

CNX Resources has a consensus target price of $31.77, indicating a potential upside of 8.82%. Given CNX Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CNX Resources is more favorable than HKN.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HKN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CNX Resources $1.91 billion 2.17 -$90.49 million $0.59 49.48

This table compares HKN and CNX Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HKN has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CNX Resources.

Profitability

This table compares HKN and CNX Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HKN N/A N/A N/A CNX Resources 9.70% 8.93% 4.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of CNX Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of HKN shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of CNX Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CNX Resources beats HKN on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HKN

HKN, Inc. operates as an independent energy company. The company owns an oilfield emulsion breaking technology that purifies oilfield emulsions by breaking and separating the emulsions into oil, water, and solids. It also holds non-operated oil and gas leases and mineral interests in properties located in the Bakken and Niobrara shale oil plays; and rights to acreage in the Permian Basin of Texas. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers. The company owns rights to extract natural gas from shale properties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio, as well as rights to extract natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas formations in Illinois, Indiana, New York, and Virginia. It also owns rights to extract CBM in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico. In addition, the company designs, builds, and operates natural gas gathering systems to move gas from the wellhead to interstate pipelines or other local sales points; owns and operates approximately 2,600 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines, as well as various natural gas processing facilities. It also offers turn-key solutions for water sourcing, delivery, and disposal for its natural gas operations and for third parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

