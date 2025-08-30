Reviewing Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) and Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS)

Profitability

This table compares Datasea and Fujitsu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datasea -18.24% -418.18% -176.10% Fujitsu 8.72% 17.48% 9.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Datasea and Fujitsu”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datasea $23.98 million 0.66 -$11.38 million N/A N/A Fujitsu $23.31 billion 1.94 $1.45 billion N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than Datasea.

Datasea has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fujitsu has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of Datasea shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Fujitsu shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.7% of Datasea shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fujitsu beats Datasea on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. In addition, the company provides intelligent acoustics products, which include ultrasonic air sterilizer, air purification and deodorization, and other products. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC’s, desktop PC’s, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions. It also provides cyber security solutions, including cyber security consulting, managed security servies, and security operation and advanced threat centers; internet of things, artificial intelligence platform and solutions; and software products comprising FUJITSU Software Infrastructure Manager and FUJITSU Software ServerView Suite. Further, the company offers electronic components, such as semiconductor packages and batteries. It serves automotive, manufacturing, retail, financial services, transport, telecommunications, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries; the public sectors; and services providers. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

