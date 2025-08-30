North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) versus Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) and North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dakota Gold and North American Palladium”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Gold N/A N/A -$36.45 million ($0.27) -15.44 North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.88 $91.96 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

North American Palladium has higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Gold.

37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Dakota Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of North American Palladium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dakota Gold and North American Palladium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Gold N/A -37.64% -35.60% North American Palladium 35.18% 24.49% 20.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dakota Gold and North American Palladium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 North American Palladium 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dakota Gold presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 151.80%. Given Dakota Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dakota Gold is more favorable than North American Palladium.

Risk and Volatility

Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North American Palladium has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

North American Palladium beats Dakota Gold on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

About North American Palladium

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

