Analyzing Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) & Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Clearmind Medicine has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxart has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Clearmind Medicine and Vaxart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearmind Medicine N/A -164.79% -71.12% Vaxart -122.63% -91.89% -38.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

96.1% of Clearmind Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Vaxart shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Vaxart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Clearmind Medicine and Vaxart”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearmind Medicine N/A N/A -$5.26 million ($1.10) -0.96 Vaxart $47.40 million 1.88 -$66.95 million ($0.25) -1.56

Clearmind Medicine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vaxart. Vaxart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearmind Medicine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Clearmind Medicine and Vaxart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearmind Medicine 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vaxart 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vaxart has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 412.82%. Given Vaxart’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vaxart is more favorable than Clearmind Medicine.

Summary

Vaxart beats Clearmind Medicine on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearmind Medicine

Clearmind Medicine Inc., a clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, mental health disorder, binge drinking, obesity and metabolic disorder, and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, and other addiction and binge behaviors. The company also develops MEAI compound which is in IND-enabling study for the treatment of alcohol use disorder; and is in pre-clinical study for treatment of obesity, weight loss, metabolic disorder, and addiction. In addition, it has a collaboration with SciSparc Ltd. to conduct a study evaluating the companies combination treatment for obesity and metabolic syndrome; and with Yissum Research Development Company of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem for the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to treat mental disorders. The company was formerly known as Cyntar Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Clearmind Medicine Inc. in March 2021. Clearmind Medicine Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company’s product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions. It has a license agreement with Altesa Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize Vapendavir, a capsid-binding broad-spectrum antiviral. Vaxart, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

