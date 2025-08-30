Insider Selling: Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) CEO Sells 4,097 Shares of Stock

Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) CEO Amy Howe sold 4,097 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.91, for a total value of $1,253,313.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,850 shares in the company, valued at $21,367,813.50. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $307.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.72 and its 200 day moving average is $263.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a fifty-two week low of $196.88 and a fifty-two week high of $313.68.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flutter Entertainment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $245.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLUT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Peel Hunt downgraded Flutter Entertainment from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flutter Entertainment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 402.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,257,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,496,000 after buying an additional 13,822,673 shares in the last quarter. Parvus Asset Management Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,231,266,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $930,349,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,230,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,737,000 after purchasing an additional 167,621 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,086,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,556 shares in the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.