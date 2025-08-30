DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Trading Up 38.5% – Still a Buy?

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 38.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 239,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 438% from the average daily volume of 44,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
DeepMarkit Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.
About DeepMarkit
DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.
