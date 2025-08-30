Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $43.74 and last traded at $43.74, with a volume of 32410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.39.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Capital City Bank Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital City Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.
Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87.
Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.35 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 20.86%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 1,282.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 67,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Capital City Bank Group
Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.
