Junto Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Junto Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 37,076 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $46,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $207.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.98 and a 1 year high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total value of $1,059,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,835.56. This trade represents a 50.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,780 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $1,284,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,212.10. The trade was a 55.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,727 shares of company stock worth $10,022,232. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

