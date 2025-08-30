Junto Capital Management LP Makes New $30.57 Million Investment in STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM

Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,391,829 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,565,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $1,738,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,723 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 41,236 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,291 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 616,800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,401,000 after buying an additional 280,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $33.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.61.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. STMicroelectronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

STM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.50 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

