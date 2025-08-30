Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Acquired by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Welltower makes up 1.1% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,536,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 27,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 61.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 55.6% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,013,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,660,000 after buying an additional 1,076,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,147,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower

In other Welltower news, Director Andrew Gundlach acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $168.37 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.93 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.61 billion, a PE ratio of 95.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 167.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WELL

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.