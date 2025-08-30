Junto Capital Management LP Trims Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Junto Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,917 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises comprises about 1.8% of Junto Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $87,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at $46,743,506.82. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $1,715,550.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,432.22. This trade represents a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.14.

RCL stock opened at $363.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.22. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $154.08 and a 1 year high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

