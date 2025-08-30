Junto Capital Management LP Takes $19.90 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 115,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,897,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Governors Lane LP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 127,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,939,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $349,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $28,949,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.09, for a total transaction of $27,463,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,951,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,337,668.45. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,570 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $280,166.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,815.70. This represents a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 449,993 shares of company stock worth $81,486,507. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $176.60 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

