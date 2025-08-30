Enersys (NYSE:ENS) vs. Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) and Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Ideal Power has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enersys has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ideal Power and Enersys”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $90,000.00 494.89 -$10.42 million ($1.23) -4.26 Enersys $3.66 billion 1.05 $363.73 million $8.76 11.72

Enersys has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enersys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ideal Power and Enersys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 1 0 0 2.00 Enersys 0 0 3 0 3.00

Enersys has a consensus price target of $118.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.21%. Given Enersys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enersys is more favorable than Ideal Power.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and Enersys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -58,031.58% -66.48% -58.83% Enersys 9.60% 21.99% 10.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Enersys shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Ideal Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Enersys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enersys beats Ideal Power on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideal Power

(Get Free Report)

Ideal Power Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Enersys

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. The Motive Power segment provides power solutions for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as automated guided vehicles, mining equipment, and diesel locomotive starting and other rail equipment. The Specialty offers batteries for starting, lighting, and ignition applications in automotive and over-the-road trucks; and energy solutions for satellites, spacecraft, commercial aircraft, military land vehicles, aircraft, submarines, ships, and other tactical vehicles, as well as medical devices and equipment. The New Venture segment provides energy storage and management systems for demand charge reduction, utility back-up power, and dynamic fast charging for electric vehicles. The company also offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.