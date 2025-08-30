Titleist Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,561 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF $MEAR

Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,917,000 after acquiring an additional 173,778 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,908,000 after acquiring an additional 180,348 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 519,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 137,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 401,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,061,000 after purchasing an additional 226,939 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.5%

BATS MEAR opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.18. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $49.44 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

