Junto Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 949,837 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $38,915,000. Junto Capital Management LP owned about 0.22% of Citizens Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,617,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,066,000 after buying an additional 684,039 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFG opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.95. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.50 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.53.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

