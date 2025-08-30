Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Position Boosted by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 129,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $635,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 117,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.91. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $79.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.2972 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

