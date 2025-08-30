Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Acquired by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Titleist Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $289.93 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $291.61. The company has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.77.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

