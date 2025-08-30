4,166 Shares in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Acquired by WPG Advisers LLC

WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. Alphabet comprises about 0.6% of WPG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Siren L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 624.3% in the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 50,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 43,703 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 47,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,338,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 29,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $2,786,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 240,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,656,704. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.79, for a total transaction of $122,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,137.64. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,710 shares of company stock worth $47,225,230. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.53.

View Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6%

Alphabet stock opened at $212.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $214.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.