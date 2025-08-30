HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS Shares Sold by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lowered its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in HubSpot by 481.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 1,840.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in HubSpot by 6.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $720.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $659.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.04.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $483.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $580.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.34 and a 1-year high of $881.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,100.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.66.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $760.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $339,350.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,843.94. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,314,915.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,269,313.22. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,498 shares of company stock valued at $14,752,256 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

