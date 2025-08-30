WPG Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 508 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 508 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 42.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 4,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $64,800,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $350.43 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $376.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.38. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 94.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $54,720.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,040. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.72, for a total value of $358,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 104,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,485,881.28. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,830 shares of company stock worth $1,207,671. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target (up from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.33.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

