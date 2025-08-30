Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Trading 18.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 18.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 246,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 140,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.52 million, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.34.
About Edgewater Wireless Systems
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.
