Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Trading Down 31.6% – Time to Sell?

Fox Marble Holdings plc (LON:FOX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 31.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 33,074,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 11,165,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Fox Marble Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.04. The company has a market cap of £862,000.00, a PE ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Fox Marble (LON:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX (0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Fox Marble had a negative net margin of 282.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.15%.

Fox Marble Company Profile

