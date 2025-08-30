VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 496.50 ($6.70) and last traded at GBX 496 ($6.70), with a volume of 272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 494 ($6.67).

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a market capitalization of £668.49 million, a PE ratio of 905.45 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 460.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 433.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlotta Ginman bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 456 per share, for a total transaction of £20,064. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd (“the Company” or “VOF”) is a closed-end fund trading on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market.

Launched in 2003, VOF provides investors with access to the Vietnamese market across a range of industry sectors and asset classes, including but not limited to listed and unlisted equity*, private equity, operating assets and real estate projects.

