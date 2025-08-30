IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Shares Sold by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in IQVIA by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $159.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.62.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,178.90. The trade was a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $105,149.97. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,352.30. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IQV opened at $190.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $252.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

