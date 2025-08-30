Vident Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $119,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 313,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,718,333.60. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $507,875. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.98 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.36.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.Williams Companies’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

