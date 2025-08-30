Kodai Capital Management LP Sells 32,521 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Kodai Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,521 shares during the quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 34.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $302.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $274.25 and a 1-year high of $351.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.54%.The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

