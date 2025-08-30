CLP Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Announces Dividend of $0.07

CLP Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0723 per share on Monday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 438.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd.
CLP Trading Down 0.7%
OTCMKTS:CLPHY opened at $8.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.48. CLP has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $9.54.
About CLP
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CLP
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Smaller Industrials Names Seeing Surging Growth: Here’s Why
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 08/25 – 08/29
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Improving Fundamentals Drive New Buybacks for 3 Strong Performers
Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.