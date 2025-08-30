CLP Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Announces Dividend of $0.07

CLP Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0723 per share on Monday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 438.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd.

CLP Trading Down 0.7%

OTCMKTS:CLPHY opened at $8.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.48. CLP has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $9.54.

Get CLP alerts:

About CLP

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.