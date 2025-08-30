JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.79 and last traded at $72.72, with a volume of 232354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.56.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

